Brussels troops shoot knife attacker dead

(AP) – Belgian federal police say soldiers have shot a man in downtown Brussels after he attacked the troops with a knife.

Belgian Federal Police spokesman, Jonathan Pfunde says “a man armed with a knife attacked a group of soldiers. The soldiers fired at him and neutralized the individual.”

Belgium’s anti-terror crisis center also said in a tweet the soldiers had “neutralized” the man and that the “situation is under control.”

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted: “All our support is with our soldiers. Our security services remain on alert. We are following the situation closely.”

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people in attacks on March 22, 2016 on the Brussels main airport and subway system.