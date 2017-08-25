Buffalo home prices much higher than last year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Home prices in Buffalo are skyrocketing when compared to last year.

On a list of the 100 most populous cities in the United States, Buffalo was at number one for surging home prices.

In June 2016, the median list price of a home in the city was $63,000, according to data from Zillow. One year later, it was $84,900 — a 34.76 percent increase.

Before both years, Buffalo’s median list price for homes was $71,000 in June of 2015. A year before that, it was $69,900.

The city at the number two spot, Atlanta, Ga., saw a 24.54 percent increase from last year. The average home price there, this past June, was $335,000.

See the full chart below:

City State Median List Price June 2016 Median List Price June 2017 Percentage Change in List Price Median List Price June 2015 Median List Price June 2017 Percentage Change June 2015-June 2017 Median List Price June 2014 Median List Price June 2017 Percentage Change June 2014-June 2017 1 Buffalo NY $63,000 $84,900 34.76% $71,000 $84,900 19.58% $69,900 $84,900 21.46% 2 Atlanta GA $269,000 $335,000 24.54% $230,000 $335,000 45.65% $219,900 $335,000 52.34% 3 Pensacola FL $155,900 $188,650 21.01% $139,000 $188,650 35.72% $139,000 $188,650 35.72% 4 Cincinnati OH $149,250 $180,000 20.60% $138,500 $180,000 29.96% $130,000 $180,000 38.46% 5 Knoxville TN $167,000 $198,900 19.10% $149,925 $198,900 32.67% $139,900 $198,900 42.17% 6 New York NY $700,000 $825,000 17.86% $585,000 $825,000 41.03% $535,000 $825,000 54.21% 7 Seattle WA $575,000 $675,000 17.39% $489,000 $675,000 38.04% $450,000 $675,000 50.00% 8 Minneapolis MN $230,000 $269,900 17.35% $236,200 $269,900 14.27% $219,900 $269,900 22.74% 9 Fort Wayne IN $123,900 $145,000 17.03% $104,900 $145,000 38.23% $104,900 $145,000 38.23% 10 Indianapolis IN $124,900 $145,950 16.85% $125,000 $145,950 16.76% $125,000 $145,950 16.76% 11 North Las Vegas NV $195,000 $227,845 16.84% $179,900 $227,845 26.65% $165,000 $227,845 38.09% 12 Cleveland OH $59,900 $69,900 16.69% $58,950 $69,900 18.58% $64,900 $69,900 7.70% 13 Lincoln NE $189,000 $219,900 16.35% $168,450 $219,900 30.54% $146,500 $219,900 50.10% 14 Omaha NE $195,000 $226,000 15.90% $180,000 $226,000 25.56% $157,000 $226,000 43.95% 15 Orlando FL $229,000 $264,900 15.68% $199,900 $264,900 32.52% $179,999 $264,900 47.17% 16 Lexington KY $213,000 $246,163 15.57% $195,000 $246,163 26.24% $179,900 $246,163 36.83% 17 Las Vegas NV $234,900 $269,900 14.90% $215,000 $269,900 25.53% $182,700 $269,900 47.73% 18 Kansas City MO $169,900 $195,000 14.77% $147,000 $195,000 32.65% (missing data) $195,000 #VALUE! 19 Garland TX $178,000 $203,950 14.58% $157,899 $203,950 29.16% $139,900 $203,950 45.78% 20 Saint Petersburg FL $219,500 $249,900 13.85% $159,900 $249,900 56.29% $149,000 $249,900 67.72% Fort Worth TX $210,000 $239,000 13.81% $188,500 $239,000 26.79% $170,000 $239,000 40.59% Lubbock TX $184,450 $209,900 13.80% $177,350 $209,900 18.35% $155,900 $209,900 34.64% Nashville TN $299,900 $339,900 13.34% $254,945 $339,900 33.32% $215,000 $339,900 58.09% Arlington TX $189,900 $215,000 13.22% $177,000 $215,000 21.47% $160,000 $215,000 34.38% Saint Paul MN $189,900 $215,000 13.22% $184,900 $215,000 16.28% $174,900 $215,000 22.93% Raleigh NC $265,000 $299,900 13.17% $250,000 $299,900 19.96% $219,925 $299,900 36.36% Jersey City NJ $399,000 $449,900 12.76% $350,000 $449,900 28.54% $308,500 $449,900 45.83% Durham NC $235,000 $264,900 12.72% $210,000 $264,900 26.14% $185,653 $264,900 42.69% Philadelphia PA $159,900 $180,000 12.57% $159,900 $180,000 12.57% $159,900 $180,000 12.57% Baltimore MD $124,500 $139,900 12.37% $115,000 $139,900 21.65% $116,950 $139,900 19.62% Boston MA $625,000 $699,000 11.84% $549,000 $699,000 27.32% $479,900 $699,000 45.66% Colorado Springs CO $279,500 $312,450 11.79% $262,900 $312,450 18.85% $249,900 $312,450 25.03% Tulsa OK $159,900 $178,500 11.63% $144,900 $178,500 23.19% $129,900 $178,500 37.41% Portland OR $399,900 $445,000 11.28% $350,000 $445,000 27.14% $329,900 $445,000 34.89% Columbus OH $145,500 $161,700 11.13% $132,900 $161,700 21.67% $124,900 $161,700 29.46% Saint Louis MO $134,900 $149,900 11.12% $134,900 $149,900 11.12% $124,900 $149,900 20.02% Tallahassee FL $179,000 $198,734 11.02% $169,900 $198,734 16.97% $169,900 $198,734 16.97% Charlotte NC $257,000 $284,900 10.86% $225,000 $284,900 26.62% $191,990 $284,900 48.39% Pittsburgh PA $180,000 $199,000 10.56% $175,000 $199,000 13.71% $163,250 $199,000 21.90% Lawrenceville GA $199,900 $219,948 10.03% $182,000 $219,948 20.85% $171,900 $219,948 27.95% Mobile AL $141,500 $154,900 9.47% $146,000 $154,900 6.10% $142,900 $154,900 8.40% Memphis TN $80,500 $88,000 9.32% $89,900 $88,000 -2.11% $89,900 $88,000 -2.11% Chicago IL $275,000 $299,900 9.05% $259,000 $299,900 15.79% $265,000 $299,900 13.17% Long Beach CA $500,000 $544,500 8.90% $474,950 $544,500 14.64% $419,000 $544,500 29.95% Jacksonville FL $175,000 $189,900 8.51% $159,900 $189,900 18.76% $155,000 $189,900 22.52% Wichita KS $142,900 $155,000 8.47% $139,250 $155,000 11.31% $137,500 $155,000 12.73% Dallas TX $369,000 $400,000 8.40% $299,900 $400,000 33.38% $254,500 $400,000 57.17% Chesapeake VA $299,900 $324,999 8.37% $289,900 $324,999 12.11% $279,900 $324,999 16.11% Henderson NV $300,000 $325,000 8.33% $279,900 $325,000 16.11% $253,000 $325,000 28.46% San Antonio TX $225,000 $243,700 8.31% $225,000 $243,700 8.31% $198,500 $243,700 22.77% Greensboro NC $169,900 $183,900 8.24% $164,900 $183,900 11.52% $149,900 $183,900 22.68% Anaheim CA $536,900 $579,000 7.84% $514,900 $579,000 12.45% $479,000 $579,000 20.88% Aurora CO $295,000 $317,975 7.79% $271,000 $317,975 17.33% $243,950 $317,975 30.34% Tampa FL $265,000 $284,990 7.54% $219,000 $284,990 30.13% $284,990 #DIV/0! Santa Ana CA $465,000 $499,900 7.51% $429,000 $499,900 16.53% $394,950 $499,900 26.57% San Bernardino CA $241,900 $260,000 7.48% $220,000 $260,000 18.18% $208,000 $260,000 25.00% Chula Vista CA $465,000 $499,000 7.31% $425,000 $499,000 17.41% $379,500 $499,000 31.49% Louisville KY $139,925 $150,000 7.20% $129,900 $150,000 15.47% $120,000 $150,000 25.00% San Diego CA $628,000 $669,000 6.53% $539,900 $669,000 23.91% $499,000 $669,000 34.07% El Paso TX $153,000 $162,800 6.41% $152,475 $162,800 6.77% $155,000 $162,800 5.03% Newark NJ $159,900 $170,000 6.32% $175,000 $170,000 -2.86% $169,000 $170,000 0.59% Madison WI $249,900 $264,900 6.00% $229,900 $264,900 15.22% $217,900 $264,900 21.57% Los Angeles CA $699,000 $740,400 5.92% $648,000 $740,400 14.26% $579,000 $740,400 27.88% Tucson AZ $177,500 $187,950 5.89% $178,000 $187,950 5.59% $169,900 $187,950 10.62% Stockton CA $255,000 $269,970 5.87% $235,000 $269,970 14.88% $205,000 $269,970 31.69% Riverside CA $383,498 $405,885 5.84% $372,281 $405,885 9.03% $335,000 $405,885 21.16% Mesa AZ $235,000 $248,000 5.53% $225,000 $248,000 10.22% $204,900 $248,000 21.03% Plano TX $357,900 $374,900 4.75% $329,900 $374,900 13.64% $306,000 $374,900 22.52% Norfolk VA $199,900 $208,950 4.53% $199,900 $208,950 4.53% $194,900 $208,950 7.21% Fresno CA $238,500 $249,000 4.40% $229,900 $249,000 8.31% $225,000 $249,000 10.67% Toledo OH $75,000 $78,300 4.40% $69,900 $78,300 12.02% $69,900 $78,300 12.02% Denver CO $459,000 $479,000 4.36% $425,000 $479,000 12.71% $375,000 $479,000 27.73% Fort Myers FL $239,700 $250,000 4.30% $222,990 $250,000 12.11% $200,000 $250,000 25.00% Chandler AZ $307,000 $320,000 4.23% $308,995 $320,000 3.56% $295,950 $320,000 8.13% Modesto CA $269,000 $279,900 4.05% $249,950 $279,900 11.98% $225,000 $279,900 24.40% Oakland CA $589,000 $612,500 3.99% $518,000 $612,500 18.24% $449,000 $612,500 36.41% Bakersfield CA $249,950 $259,900 3.98% $249,999 $259,900 3.96% $255,000 $259,900 1.92% San Jose CA $799,000 $829,231 3.78% $749,000 $829,231 10.71% $672,000 $829,231 23.40% Glendale AZ $226,750 $234,900 3.59% $219,975 $234,900 6.78% $189,900 $234,900 23.70% Honolulu HI $615,000 $634,500 3.17% $578,000 $634,500 9.78% $500,000 $634,500 26.90% Marietta GA $324,900 $335,000 3.11% $274,900 $335,000 21.86% $262,500 $335,000 27.62% Fontana CA $359,500 $369,900 2.89% $349,900 $369,900 5.72% $320,000 $369,900 15.59% Austin TX $389,000 $399,999 2.83% $369,000 $399,999 8.40% $350,000 $399,999 14.29% Sacramento CA $279,000 $285,950 2.49% $249,900 $285,950 14.43% $285,950 #DIV/0! Phoenix AZ $259,900 $265,000 1.96% $240,000 $265,000 10.42% $217,500 $265,000 21.84% San Francisco CA $1,148,000 $1,165,000 1.48% $999,500 $1,165,000 16.56% $925,000 $1,165,000 25.95% Silver Spring MD $395,000 $399,990 1.26% $389,900 $399,990 2.59% $380,000 $399,990 5.26% Corona CA $455,000 $459,999 1.10% $439,000 $459,999 4.78% $419,900 $459,999 9.55% Washington DC $559,990 $565,950 1.06% $490,000 $565,950 15.50% $449,945 $565,950 25.78% Milwaukee WI $124,900 $124,900 0.00% $119,899 $124,900 4.17% $112,500 $124,900 11.02% Albuquerque NM $215,000 $215,000 0.00% $199,900 $215,000 7.55% $195,000 $215,000 10.26% Corpus Christi TX $200,000 $200,000 0.00% $198,000 $200,000 1.01% $199,900 $200,000 0.05% Baton Rouge LA $199,500 $199,000 -0.25% $198,000 $199,000 0.51% $175,000 $199,000 13.71% Oklahoma City OK $181,086 $179,995 -0.60% $173,500 $179,995 3.74% $149,250 $179,995 20.60% Miami FL $450,000 $445,000 -1.11% $399,000 $445,000 11.53% $379,900 $445,000 17.14% New Orleans LA $299,000 $295,000 -1.34% $295,000 #DIV/0! $295,000 #DIV/0! Virginia Beach VA $289,500 $284,500 -1.73% $284,900 $284,500 -0.14% $265,950 $284,500 6.98% Laredo TX $185,000 $179,900 -2.76% $209,900 $179,900 -14.29% $162,750 $179,900 10.54% Houston TX $330,000 $320,000 -3.03% $314,999 $320,000 1.59% $320,000 #DIV/0! Anchorage AK $325,000 $312,000 -4.00% $313,000 $312,000 -0.32% $299,900 $312,000 4.03%