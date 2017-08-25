Buffalo home prices much higher than last year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Home prices in Buffalo are skyrocketing when compared to last year.
On a list of the 100 most populous cities in the United States, Buffalo was at number one for surging home prices.
In June 2016, the median list price of a home in the city was $63,000, according to data from Zillow. One year later, it was $84,900 — a 34.76 percent increase.
Before both years, Buffalo’s median list price for homes was $71,000 in June of 2015. A year before that, it was $69,900.
The city at the number two spot, Atlanta, Ga., saw a 24.54 percent increase from last year. The average home price there, this past June, was $335,000.
See the full chart below:
|City
|State
|Median List Price June 2016
|Median List Price June 2017
|Percentage Change in List Price
|Median List Price June 2015
|Median List Price June 2017
|Percentage Change June 2015-June 2017
|Median List Price June 2014
|Median List Price June 2017
|Percentage Change June 2014-June 2017
|1
|Buffalo
|NY
|$63,000
|$84,900
|34.76%
|$71,000
|$84,900
|19.58%
|$69,900
|$84,900
|21.46%
|2
|Atlanta
|GA
|$269,000
|$335,000
|24.54%
|$230,000
|$335,000
|45.65%
|$219,900
|$335,000
|52.34%
|3
|Pensacola
|FL
|$155,900
|$188,650
|21.01%
|$139,000
|$188,650
|35.72%
|$139,000
|$188,650
|35.72%
|4
|Cincinnati
|OH
|$149,250
|$180,000
|20.60%
|$138,500
|$180,000
|29.96%
|$130,000
|$180,000
|38.46%
|5
|Knoxville
|TN
|$167,000
|$198,900
|19.10%
|$149,925
|$198,900
|32.67%
|$139,900
|$198,900
|42.17%
|6
|New York
|NY
|$700,000
|$825,000
|17.86%
|$585,000
|$825,000
|41.03%
|$535,000
|$825,000
|54.21%
|7
|Seattle
|WA
|$575,000
|$675,000
|17.39%
|$489,000
|$675,000
|38.04%
|$450,000
|$675,000
|50.00%
|8
|Minneapolis
|MN
|$230,000
|$269,900
|17.35%
|$236,200
|$269,900
|14.27%
|$219,900
|$269,900
|22.74%
|9
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|$123,900
|$145,000
|17.03%
|$104,900
|$145,000
|38.23%
|$104,900
|$145,000
|38.23%
|10
|Indianapolis
|IN
|$124,900
|$145,950
|16.85%
|$125,000
|$145,950
|16.76%
|$125,000
|$145,950
|16.76%
|11
|North Las Vegas
|NV
|$195,000
|$227,845
|16.84%
|$179,900
|$227,845
|26.65%
|$165,000
|$227,845
|38.09%
|12
|Cleveland
|OH
|$59,900
|$69,900
|16.69%
|$58,950
|$69,900
|18.58%
|$64,900
|$69,900
|7.70%
|13
|Lincoln
|NE
|$189,000
|$219,900
|16.35%
|$168,450
|$219,900
|30.54%
|$146,500
|$219,900
|50.10%
|14
|Omaha
|NE
|$195,000
|$226,000
|15.90%
|$180,000
|$226,000
|25.56%
|$157,000
|$226,000
|43.95%
|15
|Orlando
|FL
|$229,000
|$264,900
|15.68%
|$199,900
|$264,900
|32.52%
|$179,999
|$264,900
|47.17%
|16
|Lexington
|KY
|$213,000
|$246,163
|15.57%
|$195,000
|$246,163
|26.24%
|$179,900
|$246,163
|36.83%
|17
|Las Vegas
|NV
|$234,900
|$269,900
|14.90%
|$215,000
|$269,900
|25.53%
|$182,700
|$269,900
|47.73%
|18
|Kansas City
|MO
|$169,900
|$195,000
|14.77%
|$147,000
|$195,000
|32.65%
|(missing data)
|$195,000
|#VALUE!
|19
|Garland
|TX
|$178,000
|$203,950
|14.58%
|$157,899
|$203,950
|29.16%
|$139,900
|$203,950
|45.78%
|20
|Saint Petersburg
|FL
|$219,500
|$249,900
|13.85%
|$159,900
|$249,900
|56.29%
|$149,000
|$249,900
|67.72%
|Fort Worth
|TX
|$210,000
|$239,000
|13.81%
|$188,500
|$239,000
|26.79%
|$170,000
|$239,000
|40.59%
|Lubbock
|TX
|$184,450
|$209,900
|13.80%
|$177,350
|$209,900
|18.35%
|$155,900
|$209,900
|34.64%
|Nashville
|TN
|$299,900
|$339,900
|13.34%
|$254,945
|$339,900
|33.32%
|$215,000
|$339,900
|58.09%
|Arlington
|TX
|$189,900
|$215,000
|13.22%
|$177,000
|$215,000
|21.47%
|$160,000
|$215,000
|34.38%
|Saint Paul
|MN
|$189,900
|$215,000
|13.22%
|$184,900
|$215,000
|16.28%
|$174,900
|$215,000
|22.93%
|Raleigh
|NC
|$265,000
|$299,900
|13.17%
|$250,000
|$299,900
|19.96%
|$219,925
|$299,900
|36.36%
|Jersey City
|NJ
|$399,000
|$449,900
|12.76%
|$350,000
|$449,900
|28.54%
|$308,500
|$449,900
|45.83%
|Durham
|NC
|$235,000
|$264,900
|12.72%
|$210,000
|$264,900
|26.14%
|$185,653
|$264,900
|42.69%
|Philadelphia
|PA
|$159,900
|$180,000
|12.57%
|$159,900
|$180,000
|12.57%
|$159,900
|$180,000
|12.57%
|Baltimore
|MD
|$124,500
|$139,900
|12.37%
|$115,000
|$139,900
|21.65%
|$116,950
|$139,900
|19.62%
|Boston
|MA
|$625,000
|$699,000
|11.84%
|$549,000
|$699,000
|27.32%
|$479,900
|$699,000
|45.66%
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|$279,500
|$312,450
|11.79%
|$262,900
|$312,450
|18.85%
|$249,900
|$312,450
|25.03%
|Tulsa
|OK
|$159,900
|$178,500
|11.63%
|$144,900
|$178,500
|23.19%
|$129,900
|$178,500
|37.41%
|Portland
|OR
|$399,900
|$445,000
|11.28%
|$350,000
|$445,000
|27.14%
|$329,900
|$445,000
|34.89%
|Columbus
|OH
|$145,500
|$161,700
|11.13%
|$132,900
|$161,700
|21.67%
|$124,900
|$161,700
|29.46%
|Saint Louis
|MO
|$134,900
|$149,900
|11.12%
|$134,900
|$149,900
|11.12%
|$124,900
|$149,900
|20.02%
|Tallahassee
|FL
|$179,000
|$198,734
|11.02%
|$169,900
|$198,734
|16.97%
|$169,900
|$198,734
|16.97%
|Charlotte
|NC
|$257,000
|$284,900
|10.86%
|$225,000
|$284,900
|26.62%
|$191,990
|$284,900
|48.39%
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|$180,000
|$199,000
|10.56%
|$175,000
|$199,000
|13.71%
|$163,250
|$199,000
|21.90%
|Lawrenceville
|GA
|$199,900
|$219,948
|10.03%
|$182,000
|$219,948
|20.85%
|$171,900
|$219,948
|27.95%
|Mobile
|AL
|$141,500
|$154,900
|9.47%
|$146,000
|$154,900
|6.10%
|$142,900
|$154,900
|8.40%
|Memphis
|TN
|$80,500
|$88,000
|9.32%
|$89,900
|$88,000
|-2.11%
|$89,900
|$88,000
|-2.11%
|Chicago
|IL
|$275,000
|$299,900
|9.05%
|$259,000
|$299,900
|15.79%
|$265,000
|$299,900
|13.17%
|Long Beach
|CA
|$500,000
|$544,500
|8.90%
|$474,950
|$544,500
|14.64%
|$419,000
|$544,500
|29.95%
|Jacksonville
|FL
|$175,000
|$189,900
|8.51%
|$159,900
|$189,900
|18.76%
|$155,000
|$189,900
|22.52%
|Wichita
|KS
|$142,900
|$155,000
|8.47%
|$139,250
|$155,000
|11.31%
|$137,500
|$155,000
|12.73%
|Dallas
|TX
|$369,000
|$400,000
|8.40%
|$299,900
|$400,000
|33.38%
|$254,500
|$400,000
|57.17%
|Chesapeake
|VA
|$299,900
|$324,999
|8.37%
|$289,900
|$324,999
|12.11%
|$279,900
|$324,999
|16.11%
|Henderson
|NV
|$300,000
|$325,000
|8.33%
|$279,900
|$325,000
|16.11%
|$253,000
|$325,000
|28.46%
|San Antonio
|TX
|$225,000
|$243,700
|8.31%
|$225,000
|$243,700
|8.31%
|$198,500
|$243,700
|22.77%
|Greensboro
|NC
|$169,900
|$183,900
|8.24%
|$164,900
|$183,900
|11.52%
|$149,900
|$183,900
|22.68%
|Anaheim
|CA
|$536,900
|$579,000
|7.84%
|$514,900
|$579,000
|12.45%
|$479,000
|$579,000
|20.88%
|Aurora
|CO
|$295,000
|$317,975
|7.79%
|$271,000
|$317,975
|17.33%
|$243,950
|$317,975
|30.34%
|Tampa
|FL
|$265,000
|$284,990
|7.54%
|$219,000
|$284,990
|30.13%
|$284,990
|#DIV/0!
|Santa Ana
|CA
|$465,000
|$499,900
|7.51%
|$429,000
|$499,900
|16.53%
|$394,950
|$499,900
|26.57%
|San Bernardino
|CA
|$241,900
|$260,000
|7.48%
|$220,000
|$260,000
|18.18%
|$208,000
|$260,000
|25.00%
|Chula Vista
|CA
|$465,000
|$499,000
|7.31%
|$425,000
|$499,000
|17.41%
|$379,500
|$499,000
|31.49%
|Louisville
|KY
|$139,925
|$150,000
|7.20%
|$129,900
|$150,000
|15.47%
|$120,000
|$150,000
|25.00%
|San Diego
|CA
|$628,000
|$669,000
|6.53%
|$539,900
|$669,000
|23.91%
|$499,000
|$669,000
|34.07%
|El Paso
|TX
|$153,000
|$162,800
|6.41%
|$152,475
|$162,800
|6.77%
|$155,000
|$162,800
|5.03%
|Newark
|NJ
|$159,900
|$170,000
|6.32%
|$175,000
|$170,000
|-2.86%
|$169,000
|$170,000
|0.59%
|Madison
|WI
|$249,900
|$264,900
|6.00%
|$229,900
|$264,900
|15.22%
|$217,900
|$264,900
|21.57%
|Los Angeles
|CA
|$699,000
|$740,400
|5.92%
|$648,000
|$740,400
|14.26%
|$579,000
|$740,400
|27.88%
|Tucson
|AZ
|$177,500
|$187,950
|5.89%
|$178,000
|$187,950
|5.59%
|$169,900
|$187,950
|10.62%
|Stockton
|CA
|$255,000
|$269,970
|5.87%
|$235,000
|$269,970
|14.88%
|$205,000
|$269,970
|31.69%
|Riverside
|CA
|$383,498
|$405,885
|5.84%
|$372,281
|$405,885
|9.03%
|$335,000
|$405,885
|21.16%
|Mesa
|AZ
|$235,000
|$248,000
|5.53%
|$225,000
|$248,000
|10.22%
|$204,900
|$248,000
|21.03%
|Plano
|TX
|$357,900
|$374,900
|4.75%
|$329,900
|$374,900
|13.64%
|$306,000
|$374,900
|22.52%
|Norfolk
|VA
|$199,900
|$208,950
|4.53%
|$199,900
|$208,950
|4.53%
|$194,900
|$208,950
|7.21%
|Fresno
|CA
|$238,500
|$249,000
|4.40%
|$229,900
|$249,000
|8.31%
|$225,000
|$249,000
|10.67%
|Toledo
|OH
|$75,000
|$78,300
|4.40%
|$69,900
|$78,300
|12.02%
|$69,900
|$78,300
|12.02%
|Denver
|CO
|$459,000
|$479,000
|4.36%
|$425,000
|$479,000
|12.71%
|$375,000
|$479,000
|27.73%
|Fort Myers
|FL
|$239,700
|$250,000
|4.30%
|$222,990
|$250,000
|12.11%
|$200,000
|$250,000
|25.00%
|Chandler
|AZ
|$307,000
|$320,000
|4.23%
|$308,995
|$320,000
|3.56%
|$295,950
|$320,000
|8.13%
|Modesto
|CA
|$269,000
|$279,900
|4.05%
|$249,950
|$279,900
|11.98%
|$225,000
|$279,900
|24.40%
|Oakland
|CA
|$589,000
|$612,500
|3.99%
|$518,000
|$612,500
|18.24%
|$449,000
|$612,500
|36.41%
|Bakersfield
|CA
|$249,950
|$259,900
|3.98%
|$249,999
|$259,900
|3.96%
|$255,000
|$259,900
|1.92%
|San Jose
|CA
|$799,000
|$829,231
|3.78%
|$749,000
|$829,231
|10.71%
|$672,000
|$829,231
|23.40%
|Glendale
|AZ
|$226,750
|$234,900
|3.59%
|$219,975
|$234,900
|6.78%
|$189,900
|$234,900
|23.70%
|Honolulu
|HI
|$615,000
|$634,500
|3.17%
|$578,000
|$634,500
|9.78%
|$500,000
|$634,500
|26.90%
|Marietta
|GA
|$324,900
|$335,000
|3.11%
|$274,900
|$335,000
|21.86%
|$262,500
|$335,000
|27.62%
|Fontana
|CA
|$359,500
|$369,900
|2.89%
|$349,900
|$369,900
|5.72%
|$320,000
|$369,900
|15.59%
|Austin
|TX
|$389,000
|$399,999
|2.83%
|$369,000
|$399,999
|8.40%
|$350,000
|$399,999
|14.29%
|Sacramento
|CA
|$279,000
|$285,950
|2.49%
|$249,900
|$285,950
|14.43%
|$285,950
|#DIV/0!
|Phoenix
|AZ
|$259,900
|$265,000
|1.96%
|$240,000
|$265,000
|10.42%
|$217,500
|$265,000
|21.84%
|San Francisco
|CA
|$1,148,000
|$1,165,000
|1.48%
|$999,500
|$1,165,000
|16.56%
|$925,000
|$1,165,000
|25.95%
|Silver Spring
|MD
|$395,000
|$399,990
|1.26%
|$389,900
|$399,990
|2.59%
|$380,000
|$399,990
|5.26%
|Corona
|CA
|$455,000
|$459,999
|1.10%
|$439,000
|$459,999
|4.78%
|$419,900
|$459,999
|9.55%
|Washington
|DC
|$559,990
|$565,950
|1.06%
|$490,000
|$565,950
|15.50%
|$449,945
|$565,950
|25.78%
|Milwaukee
|WI
|$124,900
|$124,900
|0.00%
|$119,899
|$124,900
|4.17%
|$112,500
|$124,900
|11.02%
|Albuquerque
|NM
|$215,000
|$215,000
|0.00%
|$199,900
|$215,000
|7.55%
|$195,000
|$215,000
|10.26%
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|$200,000
|$200,000
|0.00%
|$198,000
|$200,000
|1.01%
|$199,900
|$200,000
|0.05%
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|$199,500
|$199,000
|-0.25%
|$198,000
|$199,000
|0.51%
|$175,000
|$199,000
|13.71%
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|$181,086
|$179,995
|-0.60%
|$173,500
|$179,995
|3.74%
|$149,250
|$179,995
|20.60%
|Miami
|FL
|$450,000
|$445,000
|-1.11%
|$399,000
|$445,000
|11.53%
|$379,900
|$445,000
|17.14%
|New Orleans
|LA
|$299,000
|$295,000
|-1.34%
|$295,000
|#DIV/0!
|$295,000
|#DIV/0!
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|$289,500
|$284,500
|-1.73%
|$284,900
|$284,500
|-0.14%
|$265,950
|$284,500
|6.98%
|Laredo
|TX
|$185,000
|$179,900
|-2.76%
|$209,900
|$179,900
|-14.29%
|$162,750
|$179,900
|10.54%
|Houston
|TX
|$330,000
|$320,000
|-3.03%
|$314,999
|$320,000
|1.59%
|$320,000
|#DIV/0!
|Anchorage
|AK
|$325,000
|$312,000
|-4.00%
|$313,000
|$312,000
|-0.32%
|$299,900
|$312,000
|4.03%