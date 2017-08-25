Buffalo man pleads guilty in serious injury accident

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in a serious injury crash which caused a driver in another vehicle to suffer serious spinal injuries.

Antonio Gutierrez, 21, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to second degree vehicular assault and fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On March 29, Buffalo Police were attempting to execute a search warrant at a Weiss Street address, when the defendant pulled up and sped off when police tried to detain him.

He was speeding on Seneca Street when his car struck an occupied vehicle, forcing that vehicle to strike a First Student bus.

No one on the bus was injured but the driver of the other vehicle suffered serious spinal injuries.

Gutierrez faces a maximum of 6 1/2 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 8.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s