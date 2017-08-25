Buffalo man pleads guilty in serious injury accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in a serious injury crash which caused a driver in another vehicle to suffer serious spinal injuries.

Antonio Gutierrez, 21, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to second degree vehicular assault and fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On March 29, Buffalo Police were attempting to execute a search warrant at a Weiss Street address, when the defendant pulled up and sped off when police tried to detain him.

He was speeding on Seneca Street when his car struck an occupied vehicle, forcing that vehicle to strike a First Student bus.

No one on the bus was injured but the driver of the other vehicle suffered serious spinal injuries.

Gutierrez faces a maximum of 6 1/2 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 8.