Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Park vandalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Somebody vandalized the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Park overnight, and Buffalo Police are looking for the culprit or culprits.

Police say that someone either sprayed or poured red paint over parts of the statue, which is located near Columbus Parkway in the city’s West Side.

The vandalism was discovered Friday morning. It’s unclear when it occurred.

The city’s anti-graffiti team was called in to the scene and has been in the process of removing the paint.

Police say extra patrols will be added in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at (716)847-2255.