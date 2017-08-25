Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Park vandalized

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Somebody vandalized the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Park overnight, and Buffalo Police are looking for the culprit or culprits.

Police say that someone either sprayed or poured red paint over parts of the statue, which is located near Columbus Parkway in the city’s West Side.

The vandalism was discovered Friday morning. It’s unclear when it occurred.

The city’s anti-graffiti team was called in to the scene and has been in the process of removing the paint.

NEWS 4/Dan Summerville

Police say extra patrols will be added in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at (716)847-2255.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s