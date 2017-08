BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Deep South Taco will host a job fair for the upcoming Transit Road location Monday through Thursday (Aug. 28 to 31).

Candidates can stop by the new restaurant, located at 6727 Transit Road in Buffalo, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for open interviews with hiring managers. The restaurant is hiring for all positions.

Applications are available on site. No previous experience is needed.

The restaurant- the third location for Deep South Taco- will open in fall 2017.

