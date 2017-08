DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dunkirk Police are currently investigating complaints of counterfeit $20 bills being distributed in the area.

The bills contain Chinese writing in red ink on both sides.

The public is asked not to accept any of these bills.

Police are looking for the public’s assistance to locate any individuals who may be involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunkirk Police at (716) 366-2266.