Families save big at fall “Bella Kids pop-up consignment shop”

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “You’re going to find everything you need from lunch bags to backpacks to educational material, books, and of course fall clothing,” said Kristi Mora, Bella Kids Pop-up Consignment Shop founder.

Bella Kids pop-up shop got packed with bargain shoppers quickly when the doors opened at 9 am on Friday.

“You can’t beat the deals, the items are in excellent condition, most of them are in excellent condition and they’re very efficient here the lines go quickly,” said Colleen Tibollo of Wheatfield.

The pop-up consignment shop is held 3 times each year. Gently used items like strollers, toys, and clothes are sold from families in Western New York to families in Western New York.

“It’s a win win whether you are a family looking to declutter your home and consign and get rid of them and earn some extra money, or if you’re a family looking for this next season’s clothing,” said Mora.

“I save a ton buying clothes for the kids cause they’re always in and out of clothes at their age,” said Holly Arlington of Cheektowaga.

Store founder Kristi Mora says shoppers can expect to save 50% to 85% off retail prices.

“I get name brand clothes here for a quarter of the price than I do at the stores,” said Arlington.

The Bella Kids pop-up consignment shop inside the Transitown plaza in Williamsville. The shop is open until 8 pm Friday, Saturday 9 am to 4 pm, and Sunday 9 am to 3 pm during the 50% off sale.

For more information go to http://www.wnybellakids.com/