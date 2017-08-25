Family seeks justice after woman run over by car driven by her boyfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo family is grieving the death of 41 year-old Janell Edwards.

Police say Edwards died earlier this month when she was hit by a car driven by her boyfriend.

Friday, family and friends gathered on Lopere Street to remember Edwards.

“My mom was a beautiful person, she lights up a room, she’s the life of the party, she always enjoys making others happy,” said Fantasia Edwards, daughter of Edwards.

“She was my favorite, she was my soul, she was my heart , when you seen one you seen the other,” said Michelle Edwards, sister of Edwards.

Buffalo Police say Edwards’ boyfriend backed out of a driveway leaving a party when he struck her and kept going. Edwards died a few days later.

Authorities say it may have been an accident, but the family says it wasn’t.

“Her injuries were entirely too critical for an accident,” said Tasha Jones, cousin of Edwards.

“My mother lost her life so I don’t think when someone loses their life in the hands of someone else, it’s never an accident,” said Fantasia.

Police questioned 49 year-old Willie Young, but they released him. Officials say charges could still be filed.

Family and friends say they want justice.

“Justice for me is him turning himself in,” said Jones.

“You took someone’s mother away from them and you should pay for what you done,” said Fantasia.

In the meantime, loved ones are shedding light on domestic violence, an issue Edwards knew all too well.

“She was a victim of domestic violence for at least the last eight to 10 years. You have to speak out, there’s always people going through the same thing you’re going through,” said Michelle.

“To give voice for the voiceless or people that can’t speak for themselves, let them know that we know what’s going on and we’re gonna fight and to keep fighting and stick together and stand together,” said Fantasia.

Edwards’ death is still under investigation.

Buffalo Police turned over the investigation to state police because Young’s step brother is a chief for the Buffalo Police Department.

The District Attorney’s office will determine if any charges will be filed