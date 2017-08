BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo will be feeling the funk this weekend.

Friday, the two-day Funk Fest at Jefferson Ave. starts.

The festival honors the one and only king of funk — Buffalo native Rick James.

There will be a large musical block party featuring old school DJs.

Rick James’ brother said he can’t wait to see what the future holds for the festival.

The event starts at 6 p.m.