HS Football Preview: West Seneca West High School

The Indians are excited about Matt Myers return.

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 

School: West Seneca West High School

How they finished last season: 4-5, 1-5

What they will miss: Wide receiver Collin Mancini

What they are excited about: Quarterback transfer Matt Myers

What they said: “At first, I was just talking to the guys and easing into it and letting them take command.  Once camp started, it’s time to go, so I’m just trying to focus and compete every play.” – Senior quarterback Matt Myers

“You know, everybody is excited because they believe we can take it to the next level.  It’s going to be great.” – Junior wide receiver Juston Johnson

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s