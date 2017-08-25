HS Football Preview: West Seneca West High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

School: West Seneca West High School

How they finished last season: 4-5, 1-5

What they will miss: Wide receiver Collin Mancini

What they are excited about: Quarterback transfer Matt Myers

What they said: “At first, I was just talking to the guys and easing into it and letting them take command. Once camp started, it’s time to go, so I’m just trying to focus and compete every play.” – Senior quarterback Matt Myers

“You know, everybody is excited because they believe we can take it to the next level. It’s going to be great.” – Junior wide receiver Juston Johnson