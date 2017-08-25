Local jeweler gets help from competition after store was burglarized

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A jewelry store that had hundreds of thousands in merchandise stolen is getting a hand from one of its competitors.

Joel Jaffe has been selling jewelry for most of his life.

“I usually do the sales and take care of the repairs and things and my wife designs a lot of the jewelry,” said Joel Jaffe, co-owner of Amherst Jewelers.

But lately he hasn’t been able to sell jewelry at his store Amherst Jewelers.

“As of today we almost no inventory,” said Jaffe.

It’s been closed since July 24th after thieves broke in through a wall.

“They had cut a hole in my safe probably 2 maybe 3 feet square, they cut right through the steel safe,” said Jaffe.

Jaffe says the thieves made off with at least $300,000 in jewelry, coins and gold.

“They tried to take my livelihood away from me and that’s just not right,” said Jaffe.

But now a friendly face is trying to help him get his livelihood back one diamond at a time.

The owners of M.A. Laurie Jewelers have known Jaffe for about 20 years. Jeff Bean says they wanted to help by having a two day sale at their store in Williamsville.

“In this industry we’re coming into our busiest, well the busiest time of the year and that’s the holidays,” said Jeff Bean, who owns M.A. Laurie Jewelers.

All of the money from every piece of jewelry sold will go to Jaffe.

“I didn’t expect anything. I really didn’t know what I was going to do,” said Jaffe.

“They’re wonderful people. They have great clients. It’s good to see the community get behind them,” said Bean.

The fundraiser continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jaffe says thanks for help by his fellow jewelers he will be back in business as early as next week.

