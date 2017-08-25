Man arrested after assault on police at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after an assault on police outside Buckingham Palace in central London.

The Metropolitan Police Force says two officers suffered minor injuries Friday night while detaining the suspect. No other injuries have been reported. A large number of police vehicles could be seen in the road outside the palace.

Buckingham Palace is the home of Queen Elizabeth II but the queen usually spends August in Scotland at her Balmoral estate with family members.