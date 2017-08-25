Man barricades himself in garage, fires gun near other houses in Irving

By Published:

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man barricaded himself in a garage Friday morning following a fight in which he threatened another individual with a knife, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies report.

After sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, the suspect then discharged a firearm in proximity to other houses.

The suspect, John L. McLaughlin III, 21, was taken into custody a short time later.

He was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, prohibitions on the use and possession of firearms within 500 feet of a residence, second degree menacing and fourth degree criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of $5,000/$10,000 bail and will appear in court at a later date and time.

