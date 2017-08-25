NFTA opens new aircraft rescue and firefighting facility

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Celebrations are in order at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The NFTA is showing off its new aircraft rescue and firefighting facility.

The new facility opened on Thursday. It is a 24,000 square foot building that will serve as the new home for the airport’s firefighters, emergency response teams and all machinery and equipment.

Members of the NFTA say the new building reduces emergency response times and keeps safety the number one priority.

“We’re about a minute away from the midfield of the airport, and also we cut a minute and a half by the emergency terminals over there,” Buffalo-Niagara International Fire Department Chief Bill Major said. “We’re also closer to our fuel farm and the fuel farm as well.”

NFTA Executive Director Kim Minkel said “It significantly reduces the number of active taxi ways and runways that our first responders need to cross when they respond to an emergency.”

The facility replaces the old one, which was used for more than 40 years.

