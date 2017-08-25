North Korea fires “unidentified projectiles” into sea, South Korea says

CBS NEWS Published:
PHOTO/CBS

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles into the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Saturday that that the projectiles were fired from an area from the North’s eastern coast and flew about 250 kilometers, or 155 miles.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the missiles were fired from Gangwon Province, which borders South Korea.

The JCS says the South Korea and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch. South Korea’s presidential office has convened a National Security Council meeting to discuss the issue, Yonhap reports.

The launch comes weeks after North Korea created a tense standoff with the United States by threatening to lob some of its missiles toward Guam.

North Korea also successfully flight-tested a pair of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected.

