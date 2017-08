BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk near Parkside Avenue and 198 around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say a vehicle was traveling north on Parkside and attempting to make a right hand turn when the vehicle struck a 53-year-old male pedestrian from Buffalo who was in the crosswalk.

The man was taken to ECMC for treatment.

No charges have been filed at this time.