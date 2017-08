NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A New York State level one sex offender was charged with moving from Niagara Falls to Newfane without notifying the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office was notified Thursday that George R. Hillman, Jr., 41, had moved without giving notification.

Hillman was arrested on a warrant and taken into custody, where his bail was set at $2,500.

He is due back in court on Aug. 29.