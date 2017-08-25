Spectrum internet speed lawsuit continues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you struggle with slow internet speeds at home, you’re not alone. New York’s Attorney General believes millions of New Yorkers were defrauded by Spectrum-Time Warner Cable.

“I mean it comes and goes. It’s good enough for what I need it for but I certainly don’t get amazing internet speeds,” Stephen Phillips said.

This problem outlined by Phillips is something hundreds of thousands of Spectrum-Time Warner Cable subscribers in New York have allegedly faced since 2012, according to the lawsuit brought forward by the Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

The lawsuit filed in early February alleges that subcribers’ wired internet speeds for the premium plan were up to 70 percent slower than promised and WiFi speeds were even slower than that with some subcribers getting speeds 80 percent slower than what they had paid for.

This Spring, Spectrum-Time Warner Cable attempted to move the case to federal court, but they lost, keeping the case in state court.

The press secretary for the attorney general, Amy Spitalnick, issued this statement:

“As Attorney General Schneiderman’s lawsuit details, Spectrum-Time Warner Cable has been ripping off New Yorkers, promising internet speeds it simply cannot reliably deliver. Attorney General Schneiderman’s lawsuit remains ongoing, seeking much-needed relief for the millions of New Yorkers we allege have been cheated by Spectrum-TWC. We’re pleased that a federal court returned the case to state court — where we filed it, and where it belongs.”

A spokesperson for Charter Lara Pritchard gave this statement:

“Charter continues to focus on the customer and has already made substantial progress in upgrading Time Warner Cable systems, instituting new policies and procedures to better ensure a positive customer experience. We are disappointed that the NY Attorney General chose to file this lawsuit involving TWC’s practices prior to our merger and we will mount a strong defense.”

Currently, the lawsuit is still ongoing, however, In the meantime, the Attorney General is encouraging people to test their own internet speeds and then to upload the results to the attorney general’s website using their form.

Charter claims that since their merger with Time Warner Cable that their practices have changed, which the attorney general’s office denies.

“Despite rebranding as Spectrum, we’ve seen no evidence that the underlying hardware and network problems have been fixed – so many New Yorkers may still be experiencing the same issue detailed in the AG’s lawsuit: slower speeds, when they are promised and paying for more,” Spitalnick said.

According to a poll we did on Facebook, the comments were mixed with some people checking their internet to see it still fell below what they pay for and others saying it works just fine.

This story was originally posted by Nexstar contributing station NEWS10.