Woman pulled out of Lower Niagara River near Whirlpool State Park

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 39-year-old Kenmore woman was rescued Friday after falling into the Lower Niagara River near Whirlpool State Park.

The woman was found clinging to a rock about 10 feet from shore. Patrols discovered that a family member has been able to use a sweatshirt to pull her to shore and out of the water.

Investigation showed that she had gone off the marked trail to the water’s edge, and slipped on a rock, falling into the water. She then traveled a short distance before grabbing onto a rock.

The woman was treated on scene for minor cuts and scrapes. She was issued a court summons for “failing to use established walkways” and released.