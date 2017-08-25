Young Buffalo bow-tie entrepreneur, 11, giving back with a community backpack giveaway

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – At eleven years old, Shelden Gibbs could be one of the youngest CEOs in Western New York.

Since starting a successful hand-made bow tie business as a ten-year-old, he’s sold his creations around the world through his website. Now, he’s giving back to the community.

Next weekend, he’ll give away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to Buffalo children, to make sure that they’re prepared for their first day of school. The giveaway will take place at the “First Annual Backpack Summer Jam Giveaway” Sept. 2 at the New Hope Church of God by Faith on Woodlawn Avenue.

Gibbs makes and sells the bowties through his company, “Classic Knot”. He makes the bowties by hand, a skill his mother, Rhonda Woods, has helped him perfect.

“One of the parts of a successful company is being able to give back to the community,” Woods said, “plus, it is very important that kids are prepared for the first day of school- it makes the difference.”

In addition to the backpack giveaway, the event will involve food, a DJ, a clown, and activities. For more information, call the “Classic Knot” company phone at 544-8840.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s