Are the Sabres waiting to announce Jack Eichel’s new deal?

Since the window opened for the Sabres to negotiate an extension with star forward Jack Eichel on July 1, fans have been waiting anxiously for the announcement of a new long-term deal.

It’s been reported by the Associated Press the two sides are working toward an eight-year agreement.

But, is the deal already done?

According to Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page, the team could be waiting to make an official announcement until September.

.@kevsylvester: “Btw a little birdie told me the Eichel deal might be done & that they’re just waiting to announce it in September.” #Sabres — Buffalo Sports Page (@buffsportspage) August 26, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

News 4 Sports has reached out to the Sabres and Jack Eichel’s agents, but have not heard back.

Eichel, who missed 20 games last season due to an ankle injury, scored 24 goals and tallied 33 assists.