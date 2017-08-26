Bills hoping to stay healthy, find rhythm in third preseason game

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman tore his ACL on Friday in the team’s third preseason game against the Lions and will miss the 2017 season.

Kansas City’s Spencer Ware will also miss some time after suffering a knee injury Friday night as well against the Seahawks.

You can’t predict injuries, but losing a key player in a (meaningless) preseason game is never good.

The Bills starters are supposed to play into the second half Saturday night in their third preseason game against Baltimore, in what is typically the final dress rehearsal for starters ahead of the regular season.

The goal against the Ravens is to come out of the game healthy.

LeSean McCoy remains the focal point and workhorse of the offense and without him, it could be a long season for the Bills and fans.

On the flip side, the first team offense hasn’t been able to find a rhythm and is still looking for its first touchdown of the preseason.

Head Coach Sean McDermott reiterated this week it’s all about “the process.”

“We hope we’re further along than we were two weeks ago and last week with blocking, tackling, with throwing and catching the football,” McDermott said. “We’re looking to check those boxes as a football team, and then special teams. We’ve had some issues where we’ve shot ourselves in the foot with respect to penalties.”

In the team’s second preseason game, a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw two interceptions while TJ Yates was picked off once. Running back Joe Banyard also lost a fumble.

“Hang onto the football, number one,” offensive coordinator Rick Dennison added. “We had way too many turnovers. We can’t do that to the defense. It stops any kind of progression that we’ve done. So we’re hanging onto the football, we try and keep the same tempo and find plays where we can.”

Taylor will look to build upon the chemistry he’s created with rookie Zay Jones, who has been the only mainstay at receiver.

Sammy Watkins was traded after the Bills’ first preseason game and Anquan Boldin retired after suiting up against the Eagles, leaving the squad with a lack of depth at the position.

Taylor told reporters this week regardless of the circumstances, he and the group have to continue to work together.

“You have to go out there and make things work,” he said. “That’s our job as an offense is to go out and execute with whoever is on the field. My mindset is right now to get everyone on the same page, go out there and play at a high level and win games.”

The Bills and Ravens kickoff at 7 p.m.