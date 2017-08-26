Bills lose Taylor to a concussion, fall to Ravens 13-9

By Published:
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor pauses after being sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Bills first team offense finally scored a touchdown in the preseason, but the game was overshadowed by the loss of Tyrod Taylor, who left the game in the first quarter of Buffalo’s 13-9 loss to Baltimore.

Buffalo is now 0-3 in the preseason.

Taylor, who was sacked on the team’s second series, left the game with a concussion and did not return.

Peterman entered the game and manufactured the first team offense’s first touchdown of the preseason, marching the Bills 80 yards in the final three minutes of the first half.

The drive was capped off by Mike Tolbert, who scored on a one-yard run to give Buffalo a 7-3 lead at halftime.

Peterman finished the game 11-for-23 for 93 yards and was also intercepted once before leaving in the third quarter.

Third string quarterback T.J. Yates entered, and was picked off on his first attempt.  The Ravens made the Bills pay, scoring a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take a 10-7 advantage.

Running back LeSean McCoy ran for just seven yards in what is likely his final preseason tuneup before the regular season.

Over the past week both head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Rick Dennison said limiting turnovers was a focus heading into the team’s third preseason game.

Penalties have also been an issue all preseason for the Bills, and in the first half they continued to be a problem.

Buffalo was flagged seven times for 50 yards.  They were penalized once in the second half.

The loss of Taylor wasn’t the only bad news the Bills had to deal with on Saturday. Prior to kickoff, the team announced it had sent All-Pro defensive tackle back to Buffalo after he violated a team rule.  The team did not disclose the infraction.

The Bills return to action Thursday, Aug. 31 when they host the Detroit Lions in their final preseason game.

The season opener is Sept. 10 against the New York Jets.

