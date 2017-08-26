Bills sign Eric Wood to 2-year extension

Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood (70) reacts during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills have signed Eric Wood to a new two-year extension through 2019, the team announced on Twitter.

Wood has started 104 games in his career with the Bills.  He suffered a broken leg during in the team’s 31-25 loss to Seattle last year and missed the final seven games of the regular season.

According to NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport, Wood is getting $16 million and a $6.5 million signing bonus.

The 31-year-old was named a Pro-Bowler in 2015.

