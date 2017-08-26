Bills sign Eric Wood to 2-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills have signed Eric Wood to a new two-year extension through 2019, the team announced on Twitter.

We’ve signed C Eric Wood to a two-year contract extension through 2019. Congrats, @EWood70! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/z9XjLhSVjd — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 26, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wood has started 104 games in his career with the Bills. He suffered a broken leg during in the team’s 31-25 loss to Seattle last year and missed the final seven games of the regular season.

According to NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport, Wood is getting $16 million and a $6.5 million signing bonus.

#Bills C Eric Wood signed a 2-year extension worth $16M in new money with an additional $5.275M this year, source said. Locked up. 🔏 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For #Bills C Eric Wood, he got a $6.5M signing bonus and a $1.75M roster bonus due in 5 days, source said. $14.2M in total guarantees. 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 31-year-old was named a Pro-Bowler in 2015.