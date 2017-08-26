Driver seriously injured after single car rollover in Town of Darien

By Published:

TOWN OF DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single car rollover that occurred on Simonds Road around 10:30 p.m.Friday night.

The driver, a 52-year-old Rochester man, was traveling east on Summer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the shoulder and down an embankment. The vehicle rolled before coming to a rest.

The driver was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC with serious injuries. His passenger was taken by ambulance to ECMC with minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s office says unsafe speed contributed to the crash and charges are pending.

 

 

 

