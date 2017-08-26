Hundreds turn out for major motion picture casting call

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —A major motion picture movie called The True Adventures of Wolfboy is set to be filmed in Buffalo.This movie has some big names but also is looking for some small names too to help fill scenes filmed around the Queen City.

The city of Buffalo is known for its architecture, its chicken wings, and its natural wonder of the world. Now, the best parts of the city will be seen nationwide in a new motion picture movie.

The True Adventures of Wolfboy cast and crew have been in town since June. They’ve been scoping out areas around town to shoot the movie. Since production is getting close the last step was finding extras to fill in the main carnival scene. Declan Baldwin, one of the producers for the movie told News 4, “The carnival; is a central piece of the story. It’s where our main character and his father go for a fun evening. Things go a little haywire. And you have to have a carnival crowd if you’re going to have a carnival.”

They are looking for 300-400 people to commit to September 18th and 19th for shooting. Local casting director Kyle Mecca described to News 4 the type of people they were looking for. He said, “Families, friends, all ages, and different ethnicities, everyone in here to be a part of our carnival scene, so everyone is welcome out here today and we’d love to see them on set.”

The location will be somewhere in the Falls, but it has yet to be officially determined. Baldwin shared that it will be worth your while. He said, “Come, be treated like stars all day, we’ll have tables and chairs next to the carnival. Breakfast and lunch, Raffles throughout the day, and to participate in our movie making process.”

If this sounds like fun to you, it’s not too late to sign up. Mecca explained what you can do. He said, “All you have to do is email W olfboybackgroundcasting@gmail.com . With that send a photo, resume not as important, and your contact information, and we’ll try and get you in the movie.”