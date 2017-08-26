Marcell Dareus sent home after violating team rule

By Published: Updated:
Marcell Dareus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus wasn’t likely going to play in the team’s third preseason game against Baltimore after suffering a hip injury in practice earlier in the week.

Now, he won’t even be able to watch from the sideline.

The team confirmed the 27-year-old All-Pro was sent home for violating a team rule.  The Bills did not specify what the infraction was.

GM Brandon Beane didn’t pull any punches when addressing reporters saying, “a guy with his contract status, you hope he’d be a better leader than that.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Since being named head coach, Sean McDermott has maintained his focus on bringing structure and discipline to the team.  It would appear, regardless of how good the player is, he’s following through.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s