Marcell Dareus sent home after violating team rule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus wasn’t likely going to play in the team’s third preseason game against Baltimore after suffering a hip injury in practice earlier in the week.

Now, he won’t even be able to watch from the sideline.

The team confirmed the 27-year-old All-Pro was sent home for violating a team rule. The Bills did not specify what the infraction was.

GM Brandon Beane didn’t pull any punches when addressing reporters saying, “a guy with his contract status, you hope he’d be a better leader than that.”

Since being named head coach, Sean McDermott has maintained his focus on bringing structure and discipline to the team. It would appear, regardless of how good the player is, he’s following through.