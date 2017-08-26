Niagara Falls celebrates diversity, condemns hate at rally

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of people gathered in Niagara Falls Saturday afternoon for a rally to celebrate diversity.

The rally is in response to the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The theme was, “no matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

City officials say Niagara Falls is a diverse community and people from all over the world visit the city on a regular basis.

The goal is to increase awareness of many in the community that have an attitude of acceptance.

City leaders say well this was a way to celebrate diversity, it was also a way for them to get a strong message out to the public. A message that condemns hate, racism and all forms of extremism.

“Things are passed on from one generation to the next, it’s trans-generational and until we can start thinking critically about the things that had been passed on , we’re gonna keep producing the exact same recipe which a lot of times taste nasty to a lot of people in this society,” said Saladin Allah, Niagara Falls resident.

“We have to act with kindness, act with love, accept people and see them not for their color, but what they have in their hearts,” said Nicholas D’angelo, rally organizer.

More than a hundred people were expected at Saturday’s rally, but only a couple of dozen people showed up.

This is the second rally that was held in Niagara Falls this month, condemning hate and racism.