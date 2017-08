QB Prospects to watch ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft

The college football season officially kicks off on Saturday and you know what that means: Everyone will be eagerly watching college football’s best quarterbacks in the hopes the Bills land their franchise QB in the 2018 draft.

Here is a look at the top prospects, according to CBSports.com rankings, with their career stats and schedules for the upcoming season.

#1 – Sam Darnold, USC (Redshirt Sophomore)

2016 Stats: 246-366, 3,086 yards, 31 TD, 9 INT

Schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 9 vs. Stanford

Sept. 16 vs. Texas

Sept. 23 at California

Sept. 29 at Washington State

Oct. 7 vs. Oregon State

Oct. 14 vs. Utah

Oct. 21 at Notre Dame

Oct. 28 at Arizona State

Nov. 4 vs. Arizona

Nov. 11 at Colorado

Nov. 18 vs. UCLA

#2 – Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State, Senior

2016 Stats: 284-448, 4,091 yards, 28 TD, 4 INT

2015 Stats: 264-424, 3,770 yards, 21 TD, 9 INT

2014 Stats: 49-86, 853 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT

Schedule:

Aug. 31 vs. Tulsa

Sept. 8 at South Alabama

Sept. 16 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 23 vs. TCU

Sept. 30 at Texas Tech

Oct. 14 vs. Baylor

Oct. 21 at Texas

Oct. 28 at West Virginia

Nov. 4 vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 11 at Iowa State

Nov. 18 vs. Kansas State

Nov. 25 vs. Kansas

#3 – Josh Rosen, UCLA (Junior)

2016 Stats: 137-231, 1,915 yards, 10 TD, 5 INT

2015 Stats: 292-486, 3,670 yards, 23 TD, 11 INT

Schedule:

Sept. 3 vs. Texas A&M

Sept. 9 vs. Hawaii

Sept. 16 at Memphis

Sept. 23 at Stanford

Sept. 30 vs. Colorado

Oct. 14 at Arizona

Oct. 21 vs. Oregon

Oct. 28 at Washington

Nov. 3 at Utah

Nov. 11 vs. Arizona State

Nov. 18 at USC

Nov. 24 vs. California

#4 – Luke Falk, Washington State (Senior)

2016 Stats: 443-633, 4,468 yards, 38 TD, 11 INT

2015 Stats: 447-644, 4,561 yards, 38 TD, 8 INT

2014 Stats: 156-243, 1,859 yards, 13 TD, 7 INT

Schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. Montana State

Sept. 9 vs. Boise State

Sept. 16 vs. Oregon State

Sept. 23 vs. Nevada

Sept. 29 vs. USC

Oct. 7 at Oregon

Oct. 13 at California

Oct. 21 vs. Colorado

Oct. 28 at Arizona

Nov. 4 vs. Stanford

Nov. 11 at Utah

Nov. 25 at Washington

#5 – Lamar Jackson, Louisville (Junior)

2016 Stats: 230-409, 3,543 yards, 30 TD, 9 INT

2015 Stats: 135-247, 1,840 yards, 12 TD, 8 INT

Schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. Purdue

Sept. 9 at UNC

Sept. 16 vs. Clemson

Sept. 23 vs. Kent State

Sept. 30 vs. Murray State

Oct. 5 at NC State

Oct. 14 vs. Boston College

Oct. 21 at Florida State

Oct. 28 at Wake Forest

Nov. 11 vs. Virginia

Nov. 18 vs. Syracuse

Nov. 25 at Kentucky



#6 – Jake Browning, Washington (Junior)



2016 Stats: 243-391, 3,430 yards, 43 TD, 9 INT

2015 Stats: 233-368, 2,955 yards, 16 TD, 10 INT

Schedule:

Sept. 1 at Rutgers

Sept. 9 vs. Montana

Sept. 16 vs. Fresno State

Sept. 23 at Colorado

Sept. 30 at Oregon State

Oct. 7 vs. California

Oct. 14 at Arizona State

Oct. 28 vs. UCLA

Nov. 4 vs. Oregon

Nov. 10 at Stanford

Nov. 18 vs Utah

Nov. 25 vs. Washington State



#7 – Josh Allen, Wyoming (Junior)

2016 Stats: 209-373, 3,203 yards, 28 TD, 15 INT

2015 Stats: 4-6, 51 yards

Schedule:

Sept. 2 at Iowa

Sept. 9 vs. Gardner-Webb

Sept. 16 vs. Oregon

Sept. 23 vs. Hawaii

Sept. 30 vs. Texas State

Oct. 14 at Utah State

Oct. 21 at Boise State

Oct. 28 vs. New Mexico

Nov. 4 vs. Colorado State

Nov. 11 at Air Force

Nov. 18 vs. Fresno State

Nov. 25 at San Jose State

#8 – Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (Senior)

2016 Stats: 254-358, 3,695 yards, 40 TD, 8 INT

2015 Stats: 269-395, 3,700 yards, 36 TD, 7 INT

2014 Stats (at Texas Tech): 218-340, 2,315 yards, 12 TD, 9 INT

Schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. UTEP

Sept. 9 at Ohio State

Sept. 16 vs. Tulane

Sept. 23 at Baylor

Oct. 7 vs. Iowa State

Oct. 14 vs. Texas

Oct. 21 at Kansas State

Oct. 28 vs. Texas Tech

Nov. 4 at Oklahoma State

Nov. 11 vs. TCU

Nov. 18 at Kansas

Nov. 25 vs. West Virginia

#9 – Quinton Flowers, South Florida (Senior)



2016 Stats: 207-331, 2,812 yards, 24 TD, 7 INT

2015 Stats: 163-276, 2,296 yards, 22 TD, 8 INT

2014 Stats: 8-20, 111 yards, 2 INT

Schedule:

Aug. 26 at San Jose State

Sept. 2 vs. Stony Brook

Sept. 9 at Connecticut

Sept 15 vs. Illinois

Sept. 21 vs. Temple

Sept. 30 at East Carolina

Oct. 14 vs. UMASS

Oct. 21 at Tulane

Oct. 28 vs. Cincinnati

Nov. 4 vs. Houston

Nov. 15 vs. Tulsa

Nov. 25 at UCF

#10 – Jarrett Stidham, Auburn (Sophomore)

2016 at McLennan CC

2015 Stats (at Baylor): 75-109, 1,265 yards, 12 TD, 2 INT

Schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. GA Southern

Sept. 9 at Clemson

Sept. 16 vs. Mercer

Sept. 23 at Missouri

Sept. 30 vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 7 vs. Mississippi

Oct. 14 at LSU

Oct. 21 at Arkansas

Nov. 4 at Texas A&M

Nov. 11 vs. Georgia

Nov. 18 vs. LA-Monroe

Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

#11 – Deondre Francois, Florida State (Redshirt Sophomore)

2016 Stats: 235-400, 3,350 yards, 20 TD, 7 INT

Schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. Alabama

Sept. 9 vs. LA-Monroe

Sept. 16 vs. Miami (FL)

Sept. 23 Vs. NC State

Sept. 30 at Wake Forest

Oct. 14 at Duke

Oct. 21 vs. Louisville

Oct. 27 at Boston College

Nov. 4 vs. Syracuse

Nov. 11 at Clemson

Nov. 18 vs. Delaware State

Nov. 25 at Florida