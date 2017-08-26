Tyrod Taylor leaves game after sack

Published:
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

The goal heading into the preseason is to ensure all your key players emerge injury free and ready for the regular season.

It didn’t take long for Bills fans to have to hold their breath after quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a head injury on the second series against the Baltimore Ravens.

Facing third and long, Taylor spun away from an initial tackle from Terrell Suggs, before being slammed to the ground by Kamalei Correa.  Taylor’s head bounced off the turf and he was immediately tended to by trainers on the field.

Fifth round pick Nathan Peterman entered the game.  The Ravens currently lead 3-0.

