WNYers enjoy Irish Festival at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Western New Yorkers are connecting with their Gaelic roots this weekend at the Buffalo Irish Festival.

Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to enjoy live music, dancing, traditional food like corned beef and cabbage and, of course, a pint of Irish beer.

“It’s wonderful exposure to my Irish heritage and wonderful food and having a great time,” said Dan Wittmer, from Williamsville. “I just love it.”

The festival runs until 11pm on Saturday. It picks back up at 11 am Sunday morning and runs until 10pm.

