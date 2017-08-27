10-year-old child hit by car in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 10-year-old child has serious injuries after being hit by a car. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Rt. 77 in Pembroke.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office tells News 4 the child was with a bus tour staying at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, when he ran across the road.

The sheriff’s office says an oncoming car did not see the boy and hit him. We’re told the driver began to drive away, not realizing what was hit, but then came back to the scene. The driver is cooperating with authorities.

Mercy Flight was called to the scene and flew the boy to Women and Children’s Hospital. He has serious injuries.

At this time it does not appear charges will be filed.

