Akron school district mourning death of senior killed in car accident

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Akron school district will have counselors available for students on Monday following the death of a High School senior.

The district released the following statement on their website,

“Akron High School lost a beloved student, senior Johnny Fiebelkorn, last night, August 25, 2017, in a tragic car accident. First and foremost, we extend our prayers and thoughts to his family, friends, team mates, and our student body, teachers and staff. At this time, we have no details for services.

On Monday, we will have several counselors available throughout the day for students and parents. Please feel free to simply come to the High School cafe. Available in the cafe as well as on our website, is a guide for parents and students on dealing with the grief associated with such a loss. Of course, we are available beyond Monday to support the needs of all our students and parents.

Thank you for your prayers and support. We cannot erase the pain, but together we can help our young men and women navigate this very difficult journey.

Contact information for support staff at Akron Schools is available HERE as well as links to other helpful sites.”

The Akron Tigers wresting coach opened his home to Johnny’s teammates, friends and their families over the weekend to gather and celebrate his life.

The following was posted to the Akron Tigers Facebook page

“It is with a heavy heart that we have lost a member of our family last night. Johnny Fiebelkorn has passed away and we are still in disbelief and devastated at this sudden and tragic loss. We will keep everyone posted as to the family’s needs and wishes and will update everyone with service times and dates as they come. Please keep the Fiebelkorn family in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve their loss.”

News 4 has reached out to multiple agencies for information on the Friday night accident but no information has been made available at this time.

