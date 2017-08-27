Bills backup Yates also suffers concussion, team down to one quarterback

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you went to bed Saturday night after the Bills loss to the Ravens, thinking Tyrod Taylor’s concussion was as bad as it could get for the Bills…there is more.

Sunday afternoon before the Bills practiced, head coach Sean McDermott said that third-stringer T.J. Yates also suffered a concussion in the game and has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

“Anytime guys are injured it is concerning,” McDermott said. “That said, they are in the protocol and I really can’t say anything further about that. But, we are hopeful that things work out.”

That means the Bills are down to one healthy quarterback in rookie Nathan Peterman, and they play the Lions in a preseason finale on Thursday.

“We are talking about it,” the head coach added. “We haven’t come to a decision at this point and time. We are running the gamut on that — different style quarterbacks who are out there, guys who have been in this system, guys who are younger, older. So, we are still going through that process right now.”