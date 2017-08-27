Father Roy Herberger retires after 40 years of service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A beloved Buffalo priest is retiring after 40 years of service with the church.

Father Roy Herberger delivered his final mass Sunday at St. Columba-Brigid Church.

He has been with this church for 19 years.

Father Herberger tells News 4 he has enjoyed serving the Buffalo community and says his retirement is bittersweet.

He says one of his fondest memories is when the new church was built after burning down.

“When we were able to consecrate the new church. To have the bishop come and bless the new church which was, the idea as we can see in the huge windows, stained glass window behind the alter of the phoenix rising from the ashes. You know new life, new hope,” said Father Herberger.

Father Herberger says he plans to keep busy during retirement. He will work with the Buffalo Peace house, helping refugees seeking asylum. He will also continue his prison work, holding weekly mass or bible studies. He may also volunteer for Meals on Wheels.