Father Roy Herberger retires after 40 years of service

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A beloved Buffalo priest is retiring after 40 years of service with the church.

Father Roy Herberger delivered his final mass Sunday at St. Columba-Brigid Church.

He has been with this church for 19 years.

Father Herberger tells News 4 he has enjoyed serving the Buffalo community and says his retirement is bittersweet.

He says one of his fondest memories is when the new church was built after burning down.

“When we were able to consecrate the new church. To have the bishop come and bless the new church which was, the idea as we can see in the huge windows, stained glass window behind the alter of the phoenix rising from the ashes. You know new life, new hope,” said Father Herberger.

Father Herberger says he plans to keep busy during retirement. He will work with the Buffalo Peace house, helping refugees seeking asylum. He will also continue his prison work, holding weekly mass or bible studies. He may also volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s