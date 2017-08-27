HS Football preview: St. Francis High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

School: St. Francis

How they finished last season: 4-6, 2-2 MMA

What they will miss: Quarterback Jerry Hickson who graduated

What they are excited about: Returning a large potion of their defense

What they said: “Just watching him gave me a lot of tools to learn in what I need to do to be a great quarterback in this system and this offense. So, I am pretty confident in myself and I am ready to go.” Junior quarterback Dawson Tyger

“Right now we are just trying to get everyone to have continuity with each other, especially the offensive line. But, it is coming along and I am very pleased with the progress we have had.” Head coach Jerry Smith