5 local volunteers helping with Harvey relief efforts in Texas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five local American Red Cross volunteers are helping with relief efforts for Texas.

Tropical Storm Harvey has brought in devastating flooding in Houston, and at least two people have died as a result of the storm.

More rain is expected to come and many people have been forced to leave all that they own behind.

“It’s all just materialistic stuff that’s always kept in your mind, and it’s always going to be there, so it’s good, but it’s just hard,” Tyler Robinson, who was rescued from the floods, said.

Here are the local Red Cross volunteers:

Ron Chwojdak – Silver Creek

Laurie Hagen – West Seneca

Joan Priebe – Depew

Diane Sargent – Lockport

Norman Kehl — Strykersville

If you want to give financial support to the Red Cross, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.