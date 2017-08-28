5 local volunteers helping with Harvey relief efforts in Texas

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five local American Red Cross volunteers are helping with relief efforts for Texas.

Tropical Storm Harvey has brought in devastating flooding in Houston, and at least two people have died as a result of the storm.

More rain is expected to come and many people have been forced to leave all that they own behind.

“It’s all just materialistic stuff that’s always kept in your mind, and it’s always going to be there, so it’s good, but it’s just hard,” Tyler Robinson, who was rescued from the floods, said.

Here are the local Red Cross volunteers:

  • Ron Chwojdak – Silver Creek
  • Laurie Hagen – West Seneca
  • Joan Priebe – Depew
  • Diane Sargent – Lockport
  • Norman Kehl — Strykersville

If you want to give financial support to the Red Cross, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s