Amherst police looking for person of interest after theft

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are looking for a woman following a theft from a local store.

Authorities say the theft occurred at a store at Maple and Sweet Home roads.

The person police are looking for is described as black and having long, dark, braided hair.

She was wearing what police think might have been a uniform — khaki pants and a blue polo shirt with a red logo on it. Police think she might work in the area.

Anyone who recognizes her can call police at (716) 689-1396, email tips@apdny.org or text 562-TIPS, referencing AMH 17-742314-TG.

