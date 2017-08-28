Average gas prices across state, country go up while Buffalo’s remain the same

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices in Buffalo remained the same as last week, despite the national and state averages going up.

AAA says the average price of gas in the Queen City is $2.43.

The state average is up once cent from last week — $2.48. The average price across the country is $2.37, which is four cents higher than last week.

One year ago, the state average was $2.33 and the national average was $2.21.

AAA says Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas has affected prices.

“Wider impacts to the region and the rest of the country will depend on Harvey’s impact; however, with oil and gasoline inventories across the country sitting at high levels all season, immediate shocks to supply and demand may be contained,” AAA says. “If the refineries take more than a few days to come back online, drivers could see prices increases in other regions.”

As students head back to school, AAA offered these tips for vehicle care:

Contact your insurer. If the teen is moving away to college, notify your insurance provider, even if the car is left behind. A separate policy might be required. Parents or child may be eligible for one or more discounts.

Check state minimum liability requirements. If the child is headed out-of-state with the car, check with the insurance provider to ensure minimum requirements are met. Insurance providers know the requirements of each state it's licensed to do business.

Check and maintain tires. Tires should be checked at least once a month using a tire pressure gauge.

Maintenance schedule. Regular maintenance helps extend the life of the vehicle and helps mitigate repair cost. Review the owner's manual and the need for oil changes, replacing filters, batteries and brakes.

Identify nearest repair shop. Find a trusted repair shop near the school. Visit com/Repairto locate nearby AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities.

AAA membership. Emergency roadside assistance for flat tires, dead batteries, fuel delivery, towing and other roadside services is available 24/7.

Prepare for emergencies. Breakdowns and other roadside emergencies happen. Make sure the vehicle has a well-stocked roadside emergency kit. Important items include: a flashlight with extra batteries, jumper cables, first-aid kit, bottled water, rags or paper towels, a tire pressure gauge, a blanket, granola or energy bars, and a selection of basic hand tools. In areas with winter ice and snow, add an ice scraper, snow brush and kitty litter or other material to increase traction if stuck in snow.