Bills player Adolphus Washington found not guilty on concealed weapons charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Bills player charged with improperly carrying a concealed firearm has been found not guilty.

Adolphus Washington, 24, was arrested July 9 for allegedly pulling out a firearm at a water park in Sharonville, Ohio.

On Monday, Ohio judge Jackie Ginocchio found Washington not guilty of the misdemeanor charge during a non-jury trial.

Video from the arrest shows that it happened as officers were clearing out a crowd at the water park parking lot.

The video shows officers telling Washington to keep his hands up and get out of the car, as Washington tries to explain the situation.

According to the Hamilton County clerk, the video was shown in court Monday as part of the trial.

Washington does have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but police say he was not handling his gun properly.

The county clerk said that prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to prove that.

Washington was also arrested in Columbus in 2015 for solicitation of prostitution. He pleaded guilty to the charge in Jan. 2016. The charge was later dismissed.