Bills trade Ragland

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have traded linebacker Reggie Ragland to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Kansas City’s 4th round pick in 2019.

Ragland never saw regular season game action as a Bill after being chosen in the second round of last year’s draft.

He suffered a knee injury and missed the 2016 season. Ragland was having a tough time adjusting to the new defense of Head coach Sean Mcdermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and found himself far down on the depth chart.