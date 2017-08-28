Bills trade Ragland

By Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have traded linebacker Reggie Ragland to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Kansas City’s 4th round pick in 2019.

Ragland never saw regular season game action as a Bill after being chosen in the second round of last year’s draft.

He suffered a knee injury and missed the 2016 season.  Ragland was having a tough time adjusting to the new defense of Head coach Sean Mcdermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and found himself far down on the depth chart.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s