DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk resident was killed in an incident involving a train on Friday.

Dunkirk police and fire crews responded to the CSX rail line above the S. Roberts Rd. overpass shortly before 8:30 p.m. that day.

That’s where the incident occurred. Police did not give specifics as to what happened.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.