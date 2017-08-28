Hamburg kids raise money for Houston SPCA during catastrophic flooding

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the devastation in Texas left behind by Tropical Storm Harvey, Western New Yorkers have been stepping in to help those in need.

At least 25 people from the region are volunteering in Texas with the American Red Cross.

Here at home, our youth is also lending a helping hand.

In Hamburg, a group of kids spent most of Monday waiving down cars and pouring cups of fresh lemonade for 25 cents. The money will be donated to the Houston SPCA to save the animals during the flooding in Texas.

The kids raised more than $160.

“They saw some of the cats and dogs being rescued and really wanted to help them out,” said Kristin Dellapenta, mother.

Lockport native, Diane Sargent, is on the front lines in Houston volunteering for the Red Cross. She’s at a mega shelter at the convention center helping the elderly, newborn babies, the disabled and families.

“We have quadrupled what we had originally anticipated. They’re coming in soaking wet because they’re coming in the back of dump trucks or some sort of high water profile vehicles,” said Sargent.

Sargent will be out in the field starting Tuesday to do disaster assessment. This will allow volunteers to get resources to the most affected areas.

For Jamestown newlyweds, Dennis and Amy Debo, they’re stuck in Galveston, Texas on their honeymoon. With airports closed until further notice, the couple doesn’t know when they will make it back to Buffalo.

“The Houston area needs more help than probably anyone can provide them right now. The biggest thing they need right now is to stop raining. They say this is a once in a 500 year storm,” said Dennis Debo.

The Debo’s are safe in a hotel and will try to make it back to the state on Saturday.