Hillary Clinton to sign books at Larkin Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hillary Rodham Clinton will be signing her new book, What Happened, at Larkin Square next month.

Tickets will be available when you purchase the book through Talking Leaves, which is a partner of the Larkin Square Author Series.

The book details what Hillary was thinking during during the presidential election and is touted as her most personal memoir.

Tickets for the September 28th book signing are available only with the purchase of What Happened from the Talking Leaves store at 951 Elmwood Avenue. The books can also be purchased in Larkin Square on Wednesday, September 27, and at the Larkin Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or before the event on the 28th starting at 9 a.m.

Hillary Clinton’s other book, It Takes a Village is also available for signing. Mrs. Clinton will sign up to two books per customer.

Larkin Square reports there will be no other books personalized and no posing for photos at the event.