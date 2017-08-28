House Ethics Committee announces extension of Collins probe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) – The U.S. House Ethics Committee announced Monday that it will extend its investigation into Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.).

The matter was brought before the Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics on July 14.

The committee will announce its course of action on the matter on or before Oct. 12, a statement from the House Ethics Committee stated Monday.

In May, the Office of Congressional Ethics received a number of requests for an investigation based on Collins’ stock purchases and also possible conflict of interest.

Collins’ spokeswoman Sarah Minkel described the allegations as “a partisan witch hunt against Congressman Collins”.

“Today’s announcement was expected and is nothing more than a pro forma delay because Congress is currently in its August recess,” Minkel said. “Congressman Collins has followed all ethical and legal guidelines when it comes to his personal investments and he looks forward to their review.”

 

