New building helps faculty at Stanley G. Falk school help more students in need

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Stanley G. Falk schools provide a special place for at-risk students to learn. Their services are in such demand that there’s usually a waiting list. Now they can see more students because they can fit them in at a new building on Washington Avenue in Kenmore.

Right now crews are busy running wires, painting, and cleaning up at the new Theodore Roosevelt building. They’re getting ready for elementary school students to start class next week.

“There’s a lot to be done, but we’re definitely putting our best foot forward as a team to get this ready for staff and students,” said Laura Collins, the principal at the new Theodore Roosevelt location at the Stanley G. Falk School.

Administrators looked for a new building for the past three years. They viewed a number of locations before they chose one in Kenmore. They say it just felt like home. Now, they’re ready to welcome students next Wednesday.

“All of the students are going to be so excited to see their new school building. We have a huge gymnasium and auditorium that we’re really excited about. There are lots of new features. We’re just really looking forward to a fresh start this school year.”

A larger building was needed because of the steady waiting list at the Falk school. According to administrators, there are usually about 60 students on it.

Even though the Falk school has 3 buildings, space is still tight. The new one, dedicated solely to elementary school students, has provided the school with more than 60 new spots.

After completing a survey, administrators realized the greatest need was in the K through 6th-grade section.

“More children in the area need our services and need our small class sizes and our individualized approach to instruction.”

Administrators, faculty, staff, and maintenance crews will continue working around the clock to make sure the school is ready for classes to start next Wednesday at 8 a.m.