Nick Filipowski

As a kid, I was fascinated by weather.  I kept my own weather journal and would tune in nightly to log the highs, lows and upcoming forecast.

I’ve experienced tornados, hurricanes, typhoons, blizzards and even earthquakes, and nothing is more unpredictable than Mother Nature.

While I always seemingly had my eyes to the sky, there was really only one thing I wanted to be growing up: Center fielder for the New York Yankees.

Standing 5-5 and weighting in at a whopping 130 pounds — the odds were not in my favor.

Sports is my passion and if I wasn’t going pro, I wanted to be involved in some capacity and figured journalism would be the best path to pursue it.

I’ve been fortunate enough to cover some pretty historic games: Nebraska’s 300th consecutive sellout and even the final Big 12 Championship Game (2010) between the Huskers and Oklahoma to name a few.

As a Nebraska fan, I’m still waiting on the Huskers playing meaningful football in January and winning a conference title for the first time since 1999.

But, what I’m most looking forward to now is covering the Bills and Sabres snapping their postseason droughts.

It’ll happen.

