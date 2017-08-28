NYS Fair breaks all-time single day attendance record

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NYS Fair broke its all-time single day attendance record Sunday, with 123,206 people making their way to the fairgrounds.

That is just 336 more than the previous record of 122,870 set back in 2014.

Fair officials say days with more than 100,000 visits are highly unusual on the first weekend of the fair.

Since World War II, only six first fair weekends have hit six figures.

In addition to total attendance, the fair had two of its largest crowds ever show up at Chevy Court.

Lynyrd Skynyrd drew 28,400 raving fans and Earth Wind & Fire pulled an estimated 29,900.

Total attendance in 2017 is now 434,922, as of early Monday morning. That’s 18,209 higher than the first five days last year.

