NYSDOT will hold public information meeting Tuesday on proposed Skyway rehabilitation project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting to discuss the proposed rehabilitation of the bridge deck on the Buffalo Skyway from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at the Gateway Building, 3556 Lakeshore Blvd., in Blasdell.

The meeting will be an open-forum format. People are invited to arrive at any time between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed traffic impacts of the project, the tentative project schedule, and the duration of anticipated roadway closures and information on traffic detours.

The project is currently scheduled to be out for bid in Jan. 2018. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2018 and will be completed in summer 2020.

For more information, contact Sanjyot Vaidya, assistant regional design engineer, at (716) 847-3214, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203.