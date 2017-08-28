Oregon woman braves Hurricane Harvey to be with her elderly dad

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon woman took a red-eye to Texas Thursday night to be with her elderly dad ahead of Hurricane Harvey, and she ultimately helped more than 100 people.

CBS affiliate KOIN reports that Janet Allison’s dad, Bud, resides at an assisted living facility in League City. After hearing about the storm, Allison said she wanted to be with her father.

“He’s 90 with Parkinson’s, and I knew I had to be there,” she said.

On Saturday morning, Allison and her daughter realized there was a pressing issue. Heavy rain flooded the roads, leaving workers unable to travel to the facility.

Instead of turning around, Allison and her daughter decided to help the workers by serving lunch at the facility.

As of Monday, Allison and her daughter remained in Texas, caring for their loved one and other residents at the facility.

“We don’t know what’s ahead,” Allison said. “We know more rain is coming.”

In the meantime, she said they plan to “hold down the fort” and “look out for each other.”